Kerala confirms 9,470 new COVID positive cases

AMN

Kerala continues to witness dip in Covid figures as it confirms 9,470 new COVID positive cases today. A total of 88,310 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 10.72 per cent at present. In all, 101 deaths were also confirmed due to COVID today, taking the total death toll to 26,173 . Bringing respite, 12,881 recoveries were also reported today. At present, 1,13,132 is the active caseload in the state.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Veena George said that the application for Covid death appeals and certificates can be filed in the state from tomorrow. The new system is based on the revised guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and ICMR. According to the revised directive, deaths that can be declared as Covid deaths, which are not yet on the state’s Covid deaths list, can be appealed by the complainants through the new system.

All the received applications will be examined and an official Covid death certificate will be issued. The applications will be processed within 30 days. The applications should be submitted through the “e-Health Covid-19 Death Info Portal”.