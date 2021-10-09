Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
50 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz
Nobel Peace Prize goes to journalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov
RBI keeps key lending rate—repo rate unchanged at 4% for eighth time
No quarantine for Covishield-vaccinated Indian travellers to UK from October 11
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Oct 2021 11:27:39      انڈین آواز

Kerala confirms 9,470 new COVID positive cases

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Kerala continues to witness dip in Covid figures as it confirms 9,470 new COVID positive cases today. A total of 88,310 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 10.72 per cent at present. In all, 101 deaths were also confirmed due to COVID today, taking the total death toll to 26,173 . Bringing respite, 12,881 recoveries were also reported today. At present, 1,13,132 is the active caseload in the state.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Veena George said that the application for Covid death appeals and certificates can be filed in the state from tomorrow. The new system is based on the revised guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and ICMR. According to the revised directive, deaths that can be declared as Covid deaths, which are not yet on the state’s Covid deaths list, can be appealed by the complainants through the new system.

All the received applications will be examined and an official Covid death certificate will be issued. The applications will be processed within 30 days. The applications should be submitted through the “e-Health Covid-19 Death Info Portal”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India wins silver in Men’s Trap Team event at Junior Shooting Worlds

Harpal Singh Bedi India went down to Italy 4-6, in the men's trap team gold medal match and had to contend ...

Hockey Belgium protest but Indian coach Graham Reid says Individual awards are a reflection of a lot of hard work

Harpal  Singh Bedi /New Delhi, Even as Olympic and World champion Belgium protested the process of the FI ...

Gurjit Kaur, Harmanpreet Singh lead star parade as Indians dominate FIH Hockey Stars Awards

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Spearheaded by Gurjit Kaur and Harmanpreet Singh, Indian players and coaches ...

خبرنامہ

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

دبئی ایکسپو 2020: دنیا کا سب سے بڑا ثقافتی میلہ شروع

جاوید اختر دبئی ایکسپو 2020 کا باضابطہ آغاز یکم اکتوبر کو ہوگ ...

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz