Manipur is the Gateway of East for India’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat: J P Nadda

AMN

The National President of Bharatiya Janata Party J.P. Nadda said that Manipur State is the Gateway of East for India’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat and the development of Manipur will ultimately bring overall development of the country.

Mr Nadda, who arrived Imphal on two days visit to Manipur, while speaking in a public gathering in Bishnupur district this afternoon said, Manipur is regarded as a sacred land from where many freedom fighters took part in INA freedom struggle during Second World War.

Earlier governments neglected the North East Region including Manipur but since the BJP led government came into power in the Centre, Manipur has been progressing in many spheres and it will act as Gateway of India’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

While elaborating the welfare schemes introduced and implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government, the BJP National President said that Bharatiya Janata Party believed in development, innovation, integration and peace for development. He said that the people of the country has benefited from the schemes implemented by Prime Minister led BJP government also empowered the women.

Mr Nadda also highlighted the sports potentials of Manipur and appealed all to identify those talented youths for grooming under the sports related schemes of Government of India.

The public meeting was attended by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education R.K. Ranjan, President of BJP Manipur Pradesh A. Sarda, State Ministers, MPs, MLAs and party workers.

Mr Nadda will be inaugurating Head Office building of BJP Manipur Pradesh tomorrow followed by a interaction program with prominent citizens of Manipur.

It may be mentioned that the general election of Manipur Legislative Assembly will be held in the beginning of next year and the visit of BJP National President to Manipur is believed to be purpose of strengthening party election strategies.