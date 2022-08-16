Parsi new year Navroz being celebrated with traditional zeal

AMN / WEB DESK

Today is Navroz or the Parsi New Year. It is the most widely celebrated festival of the Parsi community. This is seen as a harbinger of peace and prosperity. In Mumbai and its suburbs, which host a considerable population of Parsi community, the festival is celebrated with grand lunch and dinner with the best and finest variety of Parsi cuisine.

Parisis see this festival as the great occasion to get together, eat and mingle. On this day, the Parsis visit the Agyaris or the fire temples to offer prayers. They feed the poor on this day, as the new year has to start on a good note. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar have greeted the people on the occasion.