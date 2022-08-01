FreeCurrencyRates.com

Parliament passes weapon of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment bill

Staff Reporter

Parliament has passed the Weapon of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill 2022 with the Rajya Sabha approving it today amid the din.

The Bill seeks to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005. The 2005 Act prohibits unlawful activities such as manufacturing, transport or transfer related to weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.

Weapons of mass destruction are biological, chemical or nuclear weapons. The Bill bars persons from financing any prohibited activity related to weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

Responding to the discussion, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar said that terrorism is a serious threat and weapon of mass destruction is also a grave threat. He said, this Bill is good for the security and reputation of the country.

