Parliament approves Interim Union Budget for 2024-25

AMN

Parliament has approved the Interim Union Budget for 2024-25. Rajya Sabha Thursday gave its nod to return the Appropriation ( Vote on Account) Bill, 2024, the Appropriation Bill, 2024 and Appropriation Bills related to Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Finance Bill, 2024 to Lok Sabha. These Bills were passed by the Lok Sabha yesterday.



Earlier, replying to the discussion on the Interim Union Budget and the interim budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, the retail inflation has declined from an average of 6.8 per cent in April to December 2022 to 5.5 per cent in the corresponding period of 2023.



She added that to enhance access to food, the government has taken various critical steps to make available rice, atta, pulses and onion. She informed that Bharat brand atta, dal and rice are being made available in the market at affordable prices.



Members from various political parties also participated in the discussion.