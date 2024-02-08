इंडियन आवाज़     09 Feb 2024 12:16:06      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

RBI has adopted well-balanced approach to Monetary Policy: IBA Chairman A K Goel

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@RBI

AMN

Indian Bank Association’s Chairman A.K. Goel commented that RBI has adopted a well-balanced approach to Monetary Policy. Mr Goel mentioned that the inflation numbers of RBI are indicating a downward trajectory, which also signals that both Monetary Policy and Fiscal Policy measures adopted during the financial year 2024 have yielded the desired results, which are quite positive for the market and policymakers.

Mr Goel highlighted that introducing a Principle-Based framework for Authentication of Digital payment transactions is expected to enhance the security of transactions.

The State Bank of India’s (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Khara, mentioned that the Monetary Policy Committee, MPC’s decision to hold rates and stance was expected, but the set of regulatory decisions holds out a pragmatic and steadfast approach in the quest for digital robustness, customer centricity and price discovery. Mr Khara further added that having a key fact statement regarding retail and MSME advances will empower customers to make informed decisions.

Siddhartha Sanyal, Chief Economist and Head of Research, at Bandhan Bank, said that the status quo in the repo rate in today’s MPC meeting was no surprise and does not expect the repo rate to be lowered quickly for another six months. Mr Sanyal expressed that amid widespread concerns about liquidity tightness, the RBI’s communication suggested that government spending should help infuse liquidity in the banking system.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فلسطین میں 13لاکھ بچے انتہائی تشویشناک حالات میں رہنے پر مجبور￼

اقوام متحدہ کے ذیلی ادارے یونیسیف نے کہا ہے کہ غزہ پر اسرائیل ...

پاکستان : الیکشن سے ایک روز قبل بلوچستان کے دو اضلاع میں انتخابی دفاتر کے باہر دھماکے، 26 افراد جاں بحق

عام انتخابات سے ایک روز قبل بلوچستان کے دو اضلاع میں انتخابی ...

پاکستان کے سابق وزیراعظم عمران خان کو عام انتخابات سے پہلے ایک مرتبہ پھر سزا سنائی گئی ہے

پاکستان کے سابق وزیر اعظم عمران خان اور اُن کی اہلیہ بشریٰ خا ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart