Feb 08: Sensex plunges 724 points to close at 71,428

The Sensex and Nifty had a negative session on Thursday (08th February 2024) even as the positive cues from the global share markets. The BSE Sensex plunged 724 points, or one per cent, to close at 71,428. The NSE Nifty fell 213 points, or 0.97 per cent, to settle at 21,718.

In the broader market at the BSE, the Mid-Cap index marginally up by 0.08 per cent while the Small-cap index slid 0.44 per cent.

In the Sensex index, which is a pack of 30 companies, shares of eight companies appreciated while those of 22 companies declined. SBI climbed 3.54 per cent, Power Grid gained 3.08 per cent and TCS added 1.29 per cent.

On the other hand, ITC tumbled 4.04 per cent and Kotak Bank declined 3.53 per cent. ICICI Bank lost 3.34 per cent and Nestle India fell three per cent.

In sectoral indices at the BSE, eight sectors registered gains, while 12 witnessed losses.

Telecommunication gained 1.27 per cent and the Energy sector rose 0.99 per cent. Oil & Gas advanced 0.89 per cent and Utilities added 0.84 per cent.

On the other side, FMCG plunged two per cent and Bankex declined 1.80 per cent. Financial Services lost 1.46 percent and Commodities fell 1.13 percent.

The overall Market breadth was negative, as the shares of 1,636 companies appreciated while those of 2,204 declined. A total of 105 Companies remain unchanged.