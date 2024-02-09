इंडियन आवाज़     09 Feb 2024 01:47:32      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Feb 08: Sensex plunges 724 points to close at 71,428

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Sensex and Nifty had a negative session on Thursday (08th February 2024)  even as the positive cues from the global share markets. The BSE Sensex plunged 724 points, or one per cent, to close at 71,428. The NSE Nifty fell 213 points, or 0.97 per cent, to settle at 21,718.

In the broader market at the BSE, the Mid-Cap index marginally up by 0.08 per cent while the Small-cap index slid 0.44 per cent.

In the Sensex index, which is a pack of 30 companies, shares of eight companies appreciated while those of 22 companies declined. SBI climbed 3.54 per cent, Power Grid gained 3.08 per cent and TCS added 1.29 per cent.

On the other hand, ITC tumbled 4.04 per cent and Kotak Bank declined 3.53 per cent. ICICI Bank lost 3.34 per cent and Nestle India fell three per cent.

In sectoral indices at the BSE, eight sectors registered gains, while 12 witnessed losses.

Telecommunication gained 1.27 per cent and the Energy sector rose 0.99 per cent. Oil & Gas advanced 0.89 per cent and Utilities added 0.84 per cent.

On the other side, FMCG plunged two per cent and Bankex declined 1.80 per cent. Financial Services lost 1.46 percent and Commodities fell 1.13 percent.

The overall Market breadth was negative, as the shares of 1,636 companies appreciated while those of 2,204 declined. A total of 105 Companies remain unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فلسطین میں 13لاکھ بچے انتہائی تشویشناک حالات میں رہنے پر مجبور￼

اقوام متحدہ کے ذیلی ادارے یونیسیف نے کہا ہے کہ غزہ پر اسرائیل ...

پاکستان : الیکشن سے ایک روز قبل بلوچستان کے دو اضلاع میں انتخابی دفاتر کے باہر دھماکے، 26 افراد جاں بحق

عام انتخابات سے ایک روز قبل بلوچستان کے دو اضلاع میں انتخابی ...

پاکستان کے سابق وزیراعظم عمران خان کو عام انتخابات سے پہلے ایک مرتبہ پھر سزا سنائی گئی ہے

پاکستان کے سابق وزیر اعظم عمران خان اور اُن کی اہلیہ بشریٰ خا ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart