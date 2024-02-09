इंडियन आवाज़     09 Feb 2024 08:08:43      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

18% Revenue Growth and 2.5 million Footfalls for 9 months

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Wonderla New Logo_Park n Resort.png

10% Revenue Growth in Q3

Wonderla had a good quarter as business continued to grow.

Bangalore – 8th February 2024Wonderla Holidays Limited, India’s largest Amusement Park chain has announced its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023.

Highlights

  • Wonderla Bangalore Park recorded 3.52 lakhs footfalls, Wonderla Kochi Park recorded 2.97 lakhs footfalls and Wonderla Hyderabad Park recorded 2.96 lakhs footfalls.
  • Park revenue was up 9% compared to Q3 FY23 and recorded a healthy ARPU of Rs.1,256.

Quarter update:

Footfalls for the Third Quarter ended 31st December 2023 was 9.45 lakhs against 9.19 lakhs during Q3 FY23.

Gross Revenue for the Third Quarter ended 31st December 2023 was Rs.129.52 Crore as against Rs.117.76 Crore during Q3 FY23.

EBITDA for the Third Quarter ended 31st December 2023 was Rs.60.44 Crore as against Rs.61.01 Crore during Q3 FY23.

Profit After Tax for the Third Quarter ended 31st December 2023 was Rs.37.36 Crore against Rs.38.94 Crore during Q3 FY23.

Nine Months’ update:

Footfalls for the Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 was 25.43 lakhs as against 25.07 lakhs during the corresponding period of FY23.

Gross Revenue for the Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 was Rs.401.19 Crore as against Rs.339.79 Crore during the corresponding period of FY23.

EBITDA for the Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 was Rs.209.59 Crore as against Rs.178.31 Crore during the corresponding period of FY23.

Profit After Tax for the Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 was Rs.135.35 Crore as against Rs.113.85 Crore during the corresponding period of FY23.

  • Business Outlook:

Reflecting on the quarter’s performance, Mr. Arun K Chittilappilly, Managing Director, remarked, “We’ve witnessed a robust rebound, delivering a strong performance during the quarter. Our strategic focus on diverse footfall segments, coupled with innovations in Events, Ride Plus activities, and F&B offerings, alongside operational excellence, has yielded positive results. The strong footfall numbers recorded across our Bangalore, Kochi, and Hyderabad parks are a testament to the enduring appeal of our offerings. Additionally, the 9% increase in park revenue compared to the previous quarter, along with a healthy Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of Rs.1,256, showcases the robust financial performance of our business. We’re pleased with the overall performance and anticipate a continued uptrend in footfall across all locations in the upcoming quarters. We are pleased to announce that our 4th amusement project in Bhubaneshwar, will open ahead of schedule in Q1 of FY 25, 3 months earlier than expected. We hope to capitalise on the coming summer season for our brand-new park. Chennai Park is under construction, and we hope to open in FY 26.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart