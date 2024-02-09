इंडियन आवाज़     09 Feb 2024 08:08:50      انڈین آواز
Foreign exchange reserves rise to one-month high of $622.47 bn: RBI

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose for a second straight week to a one-month high of $622.47 billion as of Feb. 2, data from the RBI on Friday.  The reserves rose by $5.74 billion in the reporting week, the biggest rise in nearly two months. Reserves had risen by $590 million in the prior week.  

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the rupee.  Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI’s intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.  

