Feb 09: Sensex Rises 167 Points, Nifty Gains 65 Points

SBI, Sunpharma, ICICI Bank Lead Gainers, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharati Airtel, NTPC Witness Declines

Sensex and Nifty had a positive session today amid positive cues from the global share markets. The BSE Sensex rose 167 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 71,595. The NSE Nifty gained 65 points, or 0.3 percent, to settled at 21,783.

In the broader market at the BSE, the Mid-Cap index slid 0.82 percent while the Small-cap index lost 1.32 percent.

In the Sensex Index, which is a pack of 30 companies, shares of 16 companies appreciated while those of 14 companies declined. SBI climbed 3.55 percent, Sunpharma gained 2.31 percent and ICICI Bank added 2.14 percent.

On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra fell 2.4 percent, Bharati Airtel lost 1.88 percent and NTPC slipped 1.84 percent.

In sectoral indices at the BSE, five sector registered gains, while 15 witnessed losses.
Bankex sector gained 1.48 percent, Consumer Durables rose 0.51 percent and Financial Services added 0.37 percent.

On the other side, Oil & Gas declined 1.97 percent, Metal fell 1.62 percent and Telecommunication slipped 1.45 percent.

The overall Market breadth was negative, as the shares of 1,316 companies appreciated while those of 2,518 declined. A total of 98 companies remained unchanged.

