Parliament adjourns sine die

Staff Reporter

Both Houses of parliament have been adjourned sine die today. The Monsoon session began on 21st of the last month.

In the Lok Sabha when the House assembled after the first adjournment at 12 Noon, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, during the session, 14 government bills were introduced and a total of 12 bills were passed. He said, a two day special discussion was also held on Operation Sindoor, which concluded with the reply of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Speaker informed that a special discussion was also initiated on the achievements of India’s space program in the Lok Sabha. He said, a total of 419 starred questions were included in the agenda for this session, but due to continuous pre planned disruptions, only 55 questions could be taken for oral reply. Mr. Birla expressed displeasure over the loss of time due to disruptions saying that the House barely managed to work only for 37 hours in this session.

The Speaker said, the kind of language and behaviour witnessed in this session is not according to the dignity of Parliament. Mr. Birla emphasized that it is a collective responsibility of the members to contribute to maintain the Parliamentary decorum. He said, the language used by members in the House and Parliament premises should always be dignified.

Earlier, when the Lok Sabha House assembled at 11 AM, the opposition parties started a protest demanding discussion on the issue of Special Intensive Revision of electoral roll in Bihar. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla started Question Hour but due to the Opposition uproar, he adjourned the House till 12 noon.

In the Rajya Sabha, when the House reassembled after the first adjournment at 2 PM, opposition parties started sloganeering over the SIR issue. Deputy Chairman Harivansh urged the protesting members to allow the House to function. Amid din, the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill, 2025 have been referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament for further scrutiny by the Rajya Sabha. The Parliament has passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, with the Rajya Sabha approving it today. Amid pandemonium, the Chair adjourned the House till 2:38 PM.

When the House reassembled after the second adjournment at 2:38 PM, the Deputy Chairman expressed displeasure over the disruption caused by opposition MPs during the Monsoon Session. He said, the House functioned for only 41 hours 15 minutes and the productivity of the session stood at 38.8 percent. He said, 14 bills were passed or returned during the session. He said, the House also held a special discussion on Operation Sindoor. Later, he adjourned the House sine die.