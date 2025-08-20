Lok Sabha refers key bills to JCP for further scrutiny

Staff Reporter

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 were today introduced in the Lok Sabha. These bills were introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah amidst the opposition’s protest over the Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar. Later, the House referred these Bills to a Joint Committee of Parliament for further scrutiny.

In a social media post, Home Minister Amit Shah said, the purpose of the Bills is to elevate the declining moral standards and maintain integrity in politics. The three bills will bring into effect the regulations that no person who is arrested and in jail can function as Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or Minister in the Union or State Government. He said, when the Constitution was framed, its makers could not have imagined that in the future, political leaders would refuse to resign on moral grounds even after being arrested. Mr Shah said, in recent years, the country has witnessed shocking instances where chief ministers or ministers continued to run governments from jail without resigning.

The Home Minister said the bills also provide that an accused politician must obtain bail within 30 days of arrest. If they fail to secure bail within 30 days, then on the 31st day, either the Prime Minister or the Chief Minister will have to remove them, otherwise, by law, they will cease to remain eligible to function. Once granted bail through due legal process, such leaders may be reinstated to their positions.

Mr Shah said, now the people of the country need to decide, is it right for a minister, chief minister, or prime minister to run a government from jail.

Earlier, opposition parties including Congress, AIMIM, and Samajwadi Party opposed the introduction of these bills terming it unconstitutional and anti-federal.