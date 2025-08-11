Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Parliament Passes Merchant Shipping Bill 2024

Aug 11, 2025
AMN

The Parliament has passed the Merchant Shipping Bill 2024 with the Rajya Sabha approving it today. This Bill will replace the Merchant Shipping Act 1958. The Bill amends the law relating to merchant shipping to ensure compliance with country’s obligation under the maritime treaties and international instruments to which India is a party.

It will also ensure the development of Indian shipping and efficient maintenance of Indian mercantile marine in a manner best suited to serve the national interest.

Speaking on this Bill, Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi several reforms have been taken for the maritime sector in the last 11 years. He said, the present Act is outdated and it does not provide for some of the critical obligations under the International conventions that have been adopted by India. He said, the present Act is no longer adequate to realise the country’s developmental vision and address the contemporary challenges of the maritime sector.

