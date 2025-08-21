Lok Sabha Speaker Decries Disruptions as Fifth Session of 18th Lok Sabha Concludes

By ANDALIB AKHTER / New Delhi

The fifth session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which commenced on 21 July, 2025, concluded today. In his valedictory address on the final day, Lok Sabha Speaker Mr. Om Birla expressed deep concern over the continuous and orchestrated disruptions in the House.

He observed that slogan-shouting, displaying placards in the Lok Sabha premises, and planned disturbances damage the dignity of parliamentary proceedings. Stressing that the public has great expectations from their elected representatives, Mr. Birla urged members to utilize their time in the House for serious and meaningful discussions on issues of national importance and on key legislations.

Mr. Birla noted that he had provided ample opportunities for members across the political spectrum to express their views and debate major legislative and public-interest matters. However, he lamented that the persistent deadlock prevented constructive debate. “Serious and meaningful discussions should move forward while avoiding disruptions,” he emphasized.

Reflecting on the Monsoon Session, Mr. Birla remarked that the kind of language and behavior displayed was not in keeping with the decorum of Parliament. He reminded members that their language, both inside and outside the House, should remain restrained and dignified. He urged them to ensure that their conduct and work set an example for the nation and the world.

Providing details of the session’s proceedings, Mr. Birla informed that while 419 starred questions were listed, only 55 could be answered orally due to the disruptions. At the beginning of the session, all parties had agreed to devote 120 hours to discussion and debate, with the Business Advisory Committee also endorsing this schedule. Yet, due to repeated disruptions, the House could function for only 37 hours.

During the session, 14 government bills were introduced and 12 bills were passed. The Speaker also highlighted that the discussion on Operation Sindoor commenced on 28 July 2025 and concluded the following day with the Prime Minister’s reply. On 18 August 2025, a special discussion was held on the achievements of India’s space programme, Mr. Birla informed.