Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Final list of candidates for Vice-Presidential Election, 2025

Aug 25, 2025

Staff Reporter

After the last date of withdrawal of candidature on the 25th of August, 2025, the following two are the contesting candidates for the Vice-Presidential Election, 2025:-

Sl. No.NameAddress
1.Shri Buchireddy Sudershan Reddy8-2-293/82/NL, 12-A MLA and MP Colony, Jubilee Hills Road No 10C TSSP Greater Hyderabad,    Telangana-500033 
2.Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan Jal Bhushan, Raj Bhavan,Walkeshwar Road, Malabar Hill, Mumbai-400035 

2.         The Polling for the Vice-Presidential Election, 2025 will take place on Tuesday, the 9thof September, 2025 in Room No. F-101, Vasudha, Parliament House, New Delhi.  The polling will commence at 10.00 a.m. and close at 5.00 p.m. on that day.

3.         The Electoral College for election to the Office of the Vice-President of India consists of the Members of both Houses of Parliament.  The nominated Members of Rajya Sabha are also eligible to be included in the Electoral College and, therefore, are entitled to participate in the election.

4.         The polling arrangements in Parliament House are being made by Shri P.C. Mody, the Returning Officer for the Vice-Presidential Election, 2025, and Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha.

5.         The counting of votes will commence at 6.00 p.m. on the same day and the result will be declared immediately thereafter.

Related Post

ARTICLES TOP AWAAZ

India’s Growing Diplomatic Challenges

Aug 25, 2025
TOP AWAAZ

Retired Judges Slam Amit Shah’s Naxal Remarks on VP Candidate B Sudershan Reddy

Aug 25, 2025
POLITICS TOP AWAAZ

Rahul, Tejashwi Ride Bullet Bike in Bihar as ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ Picks Momentum

Aug 25, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Aug 25: IT, Realty, and Metal Stocks Lead Indian Market Gains

25 August 2025 8:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Final list of candidates for Vice-Presidential Election, 2025

25 August 2025 8:15 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Crompton Launches Solarium Blaze with Advanced Hard Water Protection

25 August 2025 8:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif Dazzle in Rado’s New Festive Collection

25 August 2025 5:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!