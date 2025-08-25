Final list of candidates for Vice-Presidential Election, 2025

Staff Reporter

After the last date of withdrawal of candidature on the 25th of August, 2025, the following two are the contesting candidates for the Vice-Presidential Election, 2025:-

Sl. No. Name Address 1. Shri Buchireddy Sudershan Reddy 8-2-293/82/NL, 12-A MLA and MP Colony, Jubilee Hills Road No 10C TSSP Greater Hyderabad, Telangana-500033 2. Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan Jal Bhushan, Raj Bhavan,Walkeshwar Road, Malabar Hill, Mumbai-400035

2. The Polling for the Vice-Presidential Election, 2025 will take place on Tuesday, the 9thof September, 2025 in Room No. F-101, Vasudha, Parliament House, New Delhi. The polling will commence at 10.00 a.m. and close at 5.00 p.m. on that day.

3. The Electoral College for election to the Office of the Vice-President of India consists of the Members of both Houses of Parliament. The nominated Members of Rajya Sabha are also eligible to be included in the Electoral College and, therefore, are entitled to participate in the election.

4. The polling arrangements in Parliament House are being made by Shri P.C. Mody, the Returning Officer for the Vice-Presidential Election, 2025, and Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha.

5. The counting of votes will commence at 6.00 p.m. on the same day and the result will be declared immediately thereafter.