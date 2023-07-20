Parliament adjourned for the day following ruckus over the issue of Manipur violence

AMN

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day following a ruckus over the issue of Manipur violence. In Lok Sabha, when the House met after the first adjournment at 2 PM, the Presiding Officer disallowed the adjournment notices moved by members of different political parties on various issues including violence in Manipur.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, the Government has already clarified that it is ready for discussion on Manipur violence. Terming it a sensitive issue, he said, Home Minister Amit Shah will reply to it. He sought the cooperation of all the political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of the House as several important legislations are scheduled to be taken up during the Session.



During the proceeding, the Members from Congress, DMK, JD(U), and others trooped into the well of the House, raising slogans. The Presiding Officer urged the protesting members to allow the House to function but they continued with their sloganeering. Later, the House was adjourned for the day.



In Rajya Sabha, when the House met after the second adjournment at 2 PM, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur introduced the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023. Afterward, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of violence in Manipur, demanding discussion under rule 267. He said, the situation in Manipur is not normal and the atrocities on women are being reported. Members of Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, TMC, Left, Samajwadi Party, RJD, and others were on their feet raising demands for discussion on the Manipur issue. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar urged the protesting members to allow the House to function but in vain. Later the House was adjourned for the day.



Earlier, when Rajya Sabha met at 12 Noon after the first adjournment, the Chairman mentioned the notices given by the members of different political parties on Manipur violence, the Balasore train accident, unemployment, and other issues. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said the Government is ready for discussion on Manipur violence. On it, the Chairman said, the notices given under rule 176 for short-duration discussion on Manipur violence are in order and the House may take it up. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge insisted that discussion must be taken up under rule 267 by suspending all the business of the House. He said, the Prime Minister must give a statement on this issue in the House. Derek O’Brien of TMC also raised similar demand. The House witnessed sloganeering and counter-sloganeering from Opposition and Treasury bench members. Amid the noisy scene, the Upper House was adjourned till 2 PM.



In the morning, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM and the Rajya Sabha till 12 Noon after paying tributes to sitting MPs and former MPs who passed away recently. In Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla administered oath to Sushil Kumar Rinku, newly elected Aam Aadmi Party MP from Jalandhar. Later, the House paid tribute to two sitting MPs Ratan Lal Kataria and Balubhau Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar, and 11 former members.



In Rajya Sabha also, the House paid tributes to one sitting MP Hardwar Dubey, and three former MPs. Both Houses observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.



Today was the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament which will continue till the 11th of next month.