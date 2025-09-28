The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Para World Archery: India Clinches 7 Medals, Historic Individual Golds for Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar

Sep 27, 2025

Last Updated on September 27, 2025 11:08 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Para World Archery: India Clinches 7 Medals, Historic Individual Golds for Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar

In the Para World Archery Championships, India secured a total of seven medals and won two historic individual compound gold medals on the final day of competition today in Gwangju, South Korea.

The highlight was 18-year-old Sheetal Devi, who scripted history by becoming the first woman armless archer to win a world championship gold in the compound individual section. Devi defeated Turkiye’s world No. 1 Oznur Cure Girdi 146-143 in the final. 

Devi’s gold was quickly replicated by her male counterpart, Toman Kumar, who claimed the gold medal in the corresponding men’s compound individual event.

India concluded the championship with seven medals, including three Gold, one silver and three bronze. 

Related Post

SPORTS

Asia Cup: India beat Sri Lanka in last clash of Super 4 stage in Dubai

Sep 27, 2025
SPORTS

‘Well done to young Atiqa’, J&K CM highlights Kashmir’s first Formula 1 racing prodigy

Sep 25, 2025
SPORTS

Govt notifies selection criteria for Asian Games 2026, other multi-sport events

Sep 24, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

تمل ناڈو کا المناک دن: کروڑُو اسٹیمپیڈ میں ہزاروں کی ہجوم میں دھچکے، 38 ہلاک

28 September 2025 12:49 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

TAMIL NADU: करूर में अभिनेता विजय के राजनीतिक रैली में भगदड़, 38 की मौत

28 September 2025 12:38 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

Tamil Nadu Tragedy: 38 killed, many injured in stampede at TVK rally in Karur

28 September 2025 12:50 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

مولانا توقیر رضا کی گرفتاری کے بعد بریلی میں کشیدگی، انٹرنیٹ 48 گھنٹے کے لیے بند

28 September 2025 12:00 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments