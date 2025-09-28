Para World Archery: India Clinches 7 Medals, Historic Individual Golds for Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar

Last Updated on September 27, 2025 11:08 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

In the Para World Archery Championships, India secured a total of seven medals and won two historic individual compound gold medals on the final day of competition today in Gwangju, South Korea.

The highlight was 18-year-old Sheetal Devi, who scripted history by becoming the first woman armless archer to win a world championship gold in the compound individual section. Devi defeated Turkiye’s world No. 1 Oznur Cure Girdi 146-143 in the final.

Devi’s gold was quickly replicated by her male counterpart, Toman Kumar, who claimed the gold medal in the corresponding men’s compound individual event.

India concluded the championship with seven medals, including three Gold, one silver and three bronze.