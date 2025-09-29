India win Asia Cup beating Pakistan by 5 wkts

Last Updated on September 29, 2025 12:11 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Dubai

In a high-octane encounter that lived up to its billing, India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets to clinch the Asia Cup 2025 title at the Dubai International Stadium. This was the first time in the tournament’s history that the two cricketing giants squared off in the final, adding to the drama of the contest.

Pakistan, put into bat after losing the toss, looked well on course for a massive total as openers Sahibzada Farhan (57 off 38) and Fakhar Zaman (46 off 35) stitched together a century stand. At 113 for 1, their dominance seemed unshakable. But the game turned suddenly when India’s spinners struck in quick succession. What followed was a dramatic collapse — Pakistan lost nine wickets for just 33 runs, folding for 146 in 19.1 overs.

India’s bowlers shared the spoils. Kuldeep Yadav (4/30) was the chief destroyer, while Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel chipped in with two wickets each. Their relentless pressure denied Pakistan the flourish they desperately sought in the death overs.

Chasing 147, India faced early jitters but found stability through Tilak Varma, whose calm and calculated half-century anchored the innings. Supported by middle-order partnerships, India crossed the finish line in the final over, sparking wild celebrations among Indian fans across the world.

The win not only gave India another Asia Cup crown but also showcased their ability to handle pressure on the grandest stage. Pakistan, meanwhile, will rue their inability to convert a strong start into a defendable total, with their middle order once again under scrutiny.

As the dust settles on this historic clash, cricket fans can agree on one thing: the India–Pakistan rivalry continues to be the heartbeat of Asian cricket, and the Dubai final has added another unforgettable chapter to its legacy.