Asia Cup: India beat Sri Lanka in last clash of Super 4 stage in Dubai

Sep 27, 2025

Sep 27, 2025

In the Asia Cup Cricket, India defeated Sri Lanka in last clash of the Super Fours stage in Dubai after a dramatic and intense Super Over to reach the final of the tournament unbeaten. With the win, Men in Blue have extended their winning streak to six matches. Though India had already qualified for the Asia Cup final while Sri Lanka were eliminated after losing both their Super 4 games, the dead rubber Super Fours clash last night turned out to be the most exciting game of this year’s tournament as the match entered the Super Over after getting tied.

In the Super Over, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh took two wickets, restricting Sri Lanka to 2 runs. India, needing 3 to win the game, pulled off a win on the first ball itself. Earlier, put in to bat, India posted a total of 202 runs for the loss of five wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma was the highest scorer for India with 61 runs. In reply, Pathum Nissanka scored a magnificent century, helping Sri Lanka tie India’s total of 202 runs in 20 overs. Pathum Nissanka was declared the Player of the Match. India will face Pakistan in the Summit Clash in Dubai tomorrow. The match will begin at 8 PM Indian Standard Time.

