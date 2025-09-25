‘Well done to young Atiqa’, J&K CM highlights Kashmir’s first Formula 1 racing prodigy

Last Updated on September 25, 2025 1:02 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

At the European Karting championship held in Slovakia, Jammu Kashmir’s Atiqa Mir finished an impressive fourth. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated the Union Territory’s first Formula 1 racing prodigy on this historic achievement.

11-year-old karting prodigy from Srinagar created history in motorsport as the first Indian and Asian girl selected for Formula 1 Academy’s ‘Discover Your Drive’ program. Supported by F1, she recently achieved the best Indian and female racer in a European karting championship, showcasing immense talent and promise on the international stage.