Panthak leader Harvinder Singh Sarna questions locus standi of self-anointed elitist group on UCC

New Delhi

Panthak leader Harvinder Singh Sarna has raised serious concerns regarding the recent self-anointment of a group of pro-establishment elite Sikhs as community advisors on the proposed Uniform Civil Code.

Sarna questioned the legitimacy and understanding of these individuals (some of them from the Sikh Forum), highlighting their history of toeing the government agenda, irrespective of the party in power.

In a statement issued today, Sarna voiced his concerns, saying, “It is truly remarkable to witness a select group of individuals anointing themselves as community advisors on a matter as sensitive as the Uniform Civil Code. These individuals, loyal to figures such as Harmeet Singh Kalka and MS Sirsa, have long demonstrated their allegiance to the government, irrespective of the impact on Sikh identity and customs. One wonders what qualifies them to take on this role and speak on behalf of the entire Sikh community.”

Sarna further emphasized that many of these self-proclaimed advisors have yet to demonstrate a profound understanding of Sikhi and its intricacies.

“Sikhi is a rich faith, built upon principles of equality, justice, and consultation. It is disheartening to witness individuals who lack a comprehensive understanding of Sikhi and its nuances assuming the role of advisors on such a crucial matter. One cannot help but question the validity of their stance and their ability to represent the wider Sikh community.”

Highlighting the questionable credentials of these individuals, Sarna pointed out, “It seems that some of these individuals have been in the public eye solely due to their government jobs, rather than any exceptional contribution to Sikhism or the welfare of the community. Anointment should be based on merit, knowledge, and a genuine commitment to the welfare of the Panth, not simply on proximity to power.”

Sarna stressed the need for broader consultation with the Sikh community across India before making any decisions on the Uniform Civil Code. “We must ensure that the voices of all Sikhs are heard and that their concerns are addressed. Any decision regarding the Uniform Civil Code has the potential to impact our identity and customs. Therefore, it is essential that we engage in a comprehensive and inclusive dialogue, involving the Sikh community at large.”

In conclusion, Sarna urged the government and the wider public to critically assess the locus standi of this elitist group and its unsolicited advisory role. “While we appreciate the government’s efforts to seek input, it is imperative that they consult a diverse range of Sikh representatives who truly understand the complexities of our faith. We must move forward with prudence and inclusivity to safeguard the Sikh identity and customs that we hold dear.” PRESS RELEASE

