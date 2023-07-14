Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif to hand over power to caretaker government

AMN / ISLAMABAD

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that he will be handing over power to the caretaker government. This announcement comes ahead of the general elections which are expected to be held later this year.

As per the announcement made by PM Sharif, the caretaker government will take over from August 2023 onwards. The Sharif-led government has not yet announced when it would be dissolving the national assembly. As per the norm of Government of Pakistan, once the assembly is dissolved, the caretaker government must conduct elections for a new government within 60 days.

If the legislature is dissolved days before it completes its term, the new elections must be held within 90 days.