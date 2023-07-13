New Budget Carrier to Moderate Airfares Amidst Sky-High Prices between India and UAE

AMN/ WEB DESK

UAE – In a significant breakthrough for travelers between India and the United Arab Emirates , a new budget carrier route between UAE and India is set to moderate airfares, offering a promising solution to the prevailing sky-high prices. Oman based Salam Air has commenced operations, bridging the gap between Fujairah Airport and Thiruvananthapuram. This strategic move aims to provide passengers with a convenient and cost-effective travel option between these two popular destinations.Operating twice a week, the low cost carrier’s flight departs from Fujairah to Thiruvananthapuram via Muscat. Passengers can now take advantage of this new service every Monday and Wednesday, with departures from Fujairah to Muscat scheduled at 9:40 am and 8:10 pm local time. Following a brief layover in Muscat, the onward flight departs at 10:55 pm, arriving in Thiruvananthapuram at 3:45 am. Salam Air’s focus on competitive pricing is evident, with tickets from Fujairah to Thiruvananthapuram currently available for an affordable rate of Rs 10,500, making air travel more accessible and budget-friendly for the approximately 3.8 million-strong Indian Diaspora residing in the UAE.

The inaugural flight from Muscat to Fujairah International Airport was met with grand celebrations, marking the revival of the connecting flight service after a long hiatus of two decades. The aircraft, welcomed with a water salute, touched down at 8:55 am, creating a truly memorable experience for passengers and crew alike. Approximately 30 passengers, including airline officials, were privileged to be a part of this maiden journey, which successfully returned with around 100 travelers bound for different cities.

This development breathes new life into air connectivity between Fujairah Airport and India, which had remained dormant since 1999 when Indian Airlines ceased operations from Fujairah. Subsequently, aviation activities at Fujairah Airport were limited primarily to rulers’ planes, cargo flights, and training aircraft. Salam Air, the Oman-based budget carrier, aims to tackle the issue of exorbitant prices on this route, providing a welcome respite to travelers.