Railway project carried out by India is commissioned in Sri Lanka today

AMN/ WEB DESK

A crucial railway project carried out by India was commissioned in Sri Lanka today.

Akashvani’s correspondent report: IRCON has completed track upgradation of the section from Anuradhapura – Omanthai of about 48.5 km within a record time of 6 months. The Indian Public Sector undertaking has re-built the railway line from bottom up, which will allow for faster and smoother travel without jerks. The upgrade will result in better connectivity from Colombo to Jaffna helping the people from northern province get seamless and comfortable travel.