Pak Army Chief expresses ‘serious concerns’ over TTP activities in Afghanistan’

WEB DESK

The Pakistan Army Chief has expressed serious concerns about what he called safe havens and liberty of action available to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

The military’s media wing statement came as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Quetta Garrison, where he was briefed on the recent terrorist attack in Zhob in which nine soldiers embraced martyrdom.

“The COAS paid rich tribute to the Shuhada, visited the injured soldiers at CMH, Quetta, lauded their services to the nation and appreciated their resolve,” the statement added.

Earlier this week, nine soldiers were killed as terrorists launched a “dastardly attack” on the Pakistan Army’s Zhob Garrison in Northern Balochistan, the ISPR had said in a statement.