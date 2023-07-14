Screen Actors Guild calls strike initiating largest shutdown in Hollywood in past four decades

The Screen Actors Guild on Thursday has called strike initiating the largest shutdown in Hollywood in the past four decades. The actors participating in the strike are advocating for improved pay and working conditions from streaming services. Additionally, they are demanding assurances that artificial intelligence and computer-generated faces and voices will not be be used to replace actors. As a result of the strike, approximately 160,000 actors will participate in picket lines, aligning themselves with a separate strike led by writers.

A double strike of actors and writers, not seen in Hollywood since 1960, would bring nearly all US film and television productions to a halt