AMN / WEB DESK

Bushra Bibi, the wife of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, has issued a rare video message urging the party supporters and workers to join the much-hyped November 24 protest dubbed as “final or do-or-die” agitation against the incumbent rulers.

“PTI founder has sent a message that everyone should join the November 24 protest. The date will not be changed under any condition,” she said in a video message shared on PTI’s official X handle.