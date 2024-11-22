International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants against Israel PM Netanyahu, Hamas leader

AMN / WEB DESK

International Criminal Court, ICC has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence chief, as well as a Hamas leader, Ibrahim Al-Masri, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The move comes after the ICC prosecutor Karim Khan announced on May 20, that he was seeking arrest warrants for alleged crimes connected to the October 7th, last year attacks on Israel by Hamas and the Israeli military response in Gaza. The ICC said, Israel’s acceptance of the court’s jurisdiction was not required. Israel has rejected the jurisdiction of the Hague-based court and denies war crimes in Gaza. Israel has said, it killed Al-Masri, also known as Mohammed Deif, in airstrike but Hamas has neither confirmed nor denied this.