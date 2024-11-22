The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants against Israel PM Netanyahu, Hamas leader

Nov 22, 2024
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, former Defence Minister, Hamas leader

AMN / WEB DESK

International Criminal Court, ICC has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence chief, as well as a Hamas leader, Ibrahim Al-Masri, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The move comes after the ICC prosecutor Karim Khan announced on May 20, that he was seeking arrest warrants for alleged crimes connected to the October 7th, last year attacks on Israel by Hamas and the Israeli military response in Gaza. The ICC said, Israel’s acceptance of the court’s jurisdiction was not required. Israel has rejected the jurisdiction of the Hague-based court and denies war crimes in Gaza. Israel has said, it killed Al-Masri, also known as Mohammed Deif, in airstrike but Hamas has neither confirmed nor denied this.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

No decision yet on repatriation of Sheikh Hasina: Bangladesh Foreign Ministry

Nov 22, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: Imran Khan wife Bushra Bibi urges PTI supporters to join anti-govt protest on Nov 24

Nov 22, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: 38 killed in attack on passenger vans in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region

Nov 21, 2024

You missed

DEFENCE TOP AWAAZ

General Dwivedi conferred Honorary General rank by Nepali Army

22 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India to have a 1000-gigawatt grid connected through length and breadth of country: Piyush Goyal

22 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
QAUMI AWAAZ

Waqf committee draft report ready: Chairman Jagdambika Pal

22 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

No decision yet on repatriation of Sheikh Hasina: Bangladesh Foreign Ministry

22 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment