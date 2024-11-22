No decision yet on repatriation of Sheikh Hasina: Bangladesh Foreign Ministry

AMN / WEB DESK

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh (MoFA) has said that no decision has been made yet regarding the repatriation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, the MoFA spokesperson Toufique Hasan said that the issue is political in nature and any decision will come from the highest authorities within the government.

The spokesperson said that the ministry had not received any instructions regarding the matter and that it would likely be discussed in the upcoming Bangladesh-India Foreign Office Consultation (FOC), reports United News of Bangladesh (UNB).

He explained that while media reports had circulated on the issue, the MoFA was not aware about any official discussions and would act in accordance with government decisions.

The spokesperson also shared updates on several diplomatic efforts being pursued by Bangladesh, including the Bangladesh-India Foreign Office Consultation, reiterating that the FOC will be the first step in that direction, reports UNB.

Responding to questions from journalists about international pressures on domestic political matters, Hasan denied any external influence on Bangladesh’s internal affairs, particularly regarding the Awami League.

He said that no foreign government had raised concerns or made requests about banning the political party.