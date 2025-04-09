President Murmu arrives in Slovakia after historic Portugal visit

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in the Slovakian capital, Bratislava, in the early morning today after concluding her successful state visit to Portugal. The president’s visit to Portugal was the first state visit to Portugal in 27 years, marking a significant milestone in diplomatic relations.

Briefing the media, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, Tanmay Lal, said the President had a fruitful meeting with Portugal’s Prime Minister, Luis Montenegro. The two leaders engaged in detailed discussions on a wide range of bilateral and international issues. They emphasized the importance of enhanced cooperation in various sectors. The Secretary said, in addition to the high-level talks between the President and Prime Minister Montenegro, bilateral discussions were held across various levels.

The State Visit of the President is a historic visit, taking place after a 29-year gap. There will be delegation-level talks and a meeting between the President of India and the President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini. There will also be a meeting with the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico. The President will also meet the Speaker of the National Council of Slovakia, Richard Rasi.