US Supreme Court denies 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana’s plea to halt extradition to India

AMN/ WEB DESK

The US Supreme Court has rejected 2008 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana’s application seeking a stay on his extradition to India. Rana, 64, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is currently lodged in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles. He had submitted an “Emergency Application on February 27 this year, with the US Supreme Court.

Yesterday, a notice on the Supreme Court website said, “Application denied by the Court.”

Last month, Rana filed the plea after President Donald Trump approved his extradition following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February this year. Rana is set to be extradited on the basis of the India-US Extradition Treaty signed by the two countries in 1997.