U.S. begins Iran nuclear talks, warns of unprecedented strikes if deal fails

AMN/ WEB DESK

President Donald Trump announced that the United States has begun direct negotiations with Iran regarding its nuclear program, despite Tehran’s previous dismissal of Washington’s calls for dialogue. Speaking to reporters at the White House yesterday, along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump emphasized the urgency of the situation, warning that Iran would face significant consequences if diplomatic efforts to address its nuclear ambitions were unsuccessful. He made it clear that Tehran could not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

Earlier this month, Trump warned that if Iran refused to reach a deal, the U.S. would take decisive action, including bombing and military strikes. He further cautioned that such strikes would be unprecedented in their scale and intensity.