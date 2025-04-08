Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

U.S. begins Iran nuclear talks, warns of unprecedented strikes if deal fails

Apr 8, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

President Donald Trump announced that the United States has begun direct negotiations with Iran regarding its nuclear program, despite Tehran’s previous dismissal of Washington’s calls for dialogue.  Speaking to reporters at the White House yesterday, along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump emphasized the urgency of the situation, warning that Iran would face significant consequences if diplomatic efforts to address its nuclear ambitions were unsuccessful. He made it clear that Tehran could not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

Earlier this month, Trump warned that if Iran refused to reach a deal, the U.S. would take decisive action, including bombing and military strikes. He further cautioned that such strikes would be unprecedented in their scale and intensity.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Supreme Court denies 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana’s plea to halt extradition to India

Apr 8, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ukraine to discuss U.S. deal on rare earths amid war support talks

Apr 8, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US conducts 22 airstrikes against Houthis in Yemen

Apr 8, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

US: Trump slaps 104% tariff on China after Beijing misses deadline

8 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asian Stocks Rebound Despite US Tariff Threats; European Markets Also Rise

8 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Supreme Court denies 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana’s plea to halt extradition to India

8 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

U.S. begins Iran nuclear talks, warns of unprecedented strikes if deal fails

8 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!