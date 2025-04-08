Ukraine to discuss U.S. deal on rare earths amid war support talks

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ukraine plans to send negotiators to the United States this week to discuss Washington’s latest proposed deal for access to its rare earth mineral deposits. The team would travel to the U.S. to advance negotiations on the contentious agreement, which President Donald Trump has made a key condition for continuing American support as Ukraine fights Russia’s invasion.

The deal, which would grant the U.S. preferential access to Ukraine’s valuable natural resources, is crucial for Ukraine’s long-term security and reconstruction after the war.