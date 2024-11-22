Pakistan: 38 killed in attack on passenger vans in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region

AMN / WEB DESK

In Pakistan, at least 38 people were killed and 29 others injured when Gunmen opened fire on passenger vehicles in a tribal area in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province today. Chief secretary of the province, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry said, the attack occurred in the Kurram tribal district.

He said, it is a major tragedy and death toll is likely to rise. There were reportedly two convoys of passenger vehicles, one carrying passengers from Peshawar to Parachinar and another from Parachinar to Peshawar, when armed men opened fire on them.

According to Pak media the convoy of vehicles were attacked in Char Khel and Mandori areas of the district where unidentified gunmen kept firing at the vehicles for almost an hour, leaving several passengers dead and wounded.

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the incident of firing took place in Kurram district targeting the passengers vehicles.

The president, in a statement, expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident and called it a coward and inhumane act.

He instructed the authorities concerned to take perpetrators of the attack on innocent citizens to the task.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of innocent civilians including women and children in district Kurram.

He directed to provide best medical care to those injured in the incident.

In a statement issued by the PM Office, the prime minister ordered to bring those involved in the attack to justice.

Condemning the Kurram incident in a press conference in Islamabad today, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that 38 persons were martyred in the fierce gun attack.