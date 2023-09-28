Pakistan: Hundreds of workers & supporters of BNP-M held protests in various parts of province in response to party’s call

WEB DESK

In Pakistan, hundreds of workers and supporters of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) held protests and carried out marches in various parts of the province in response to the party’s call. According to Pakistan media reports, BNP-M supporters gathered outside the Quetta Press Club with party flags, signs, and banners displaying their demands and raising concerns regarding the Wadh situation.

Earlier, BNP-M supporters marched along various streets in Quetta. BNP-M’s Secretary General, Waja Jahanzeb Baloch, along with former federal minister Agha Hassan Baloch, Ghulam Nabi Marri, and other leaders led the protest march. The participants in the march criticised the government and local administration in Khuzdar.

While addressing the rallies, BNP-M leaders held the government responsible for not responding to the actions of the armed forces which resulted in the displacement of families.

They said that the government was planning to launch an operation in Wadh similar to Dera Bugti. They also claimed that Balochistan has been subjected to the influence of death squads which has caused further tensions. The rallies were held in Khuzdar, Kalat, Noshki, Lasbela, Sibi, Dera Murad Jamali, Panjgur, Turbat, Kohlu and Loralai.