इंडियन आवाज़     28 Sep 2023 06:34:21      انڈین آواز

Culinary Showcase Highlights the Role of Millets in Sustainability in Abudhabi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Lulu Group and Dusit Thani, hosted a special evening celebration in honor of the International Year of Millets, a United Nations initiative aimed at promoting the numerous benefits of millets for both health and the environment.

The event introduced attendees to the diverse flavors and advantages of millets while offering a delightful evening in Abu Dhabi. The special evening celebration had been a unique blend of culinary delights and sustainability, with millet-based dishes showcasing the versatility and deliciousness of this nutritious grain. The event had drawn a diverse crowd, including food enthusiasts, influencers, sustainability advocates, diplomats, and local residents, all coming together to celebrate the International Year of Millets.

Millets, often referred to as “Shree Anna” in India, had gained significant recognition worldwide for their health benefits and eco-friendly characteristics, particularly their low water and input requirements. With the unanimous support of all United Nations Member States, 2023 was declared the International Year of Millets, with a focus on raising awareness and boosting millet production and consumption.

India had been actively promoting millets under the name “Shree Anna,” highlighting their significance not only as a staple food but also as a catalyst for holistic development in the country. Shree Anna was recognized as a vital element in rural prosperity, nutrition for millions of citizens, a means of empowering indigenous communities, a sustainable farming foundation, and a powerful tool in combating climate change.

On the occasion, Sàndor Szelekovszky, First Counsellor from the European Union Delegation, shared insightful thoughts on the impact of Millets on sustainability. Leanid Holub, Counsellor at the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the UAE, also offered his insights on International Year of Millets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سرکار دو عالم ﷺ کی شخصیت سراپا رحمت ہے

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی سارے نبیوں کے سردار حضور اکرم ...

نوح فسادمیں ملزم بنایاگیاایک اوربے گناہ ضمانت پر رہا

مولانا ارشدمدنی کی ہدایت پر جمعیۃعلماء ہند کی قانونی امدادک ...

ویلفیئر پارٹی آف انڈیا کا کنور دانش علی سے اظہار یکجہتی

قومی صدر ڈاکٹر قاسم رسول الیاس نے کی ملاقات- نئی دہلی، و ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO prepares to revive Chandrayaan 3’s Lander and Rover on Moon from sleep during lunar sunrise

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation is set to establish contact with Chandrayaan 3 Lander and Rover whi ...

ISRO successfully performed a key manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya-L1

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully performed a key manoeuvre of it ...

@Powered By: Logicsart