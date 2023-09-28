Culinary Showcase Highlights the Role of Millets in Sustainability in Abudhabi

WEB DESK

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Lulu Group and Dusit Thani, hosted a special evening celebration in honor of the International Year of Millets, a United Nations initiative aimed at promoting the numerous benefits of millets for both health and the environment.

The event introduced attendees to the diverse flavors and advantages of millets while offering a delightful evening in Abu Dhabi. The special evening celebration had been a unique blend of culinary delights and sustainability, with millet-based dishes showcasing the versatility and deliciousness of this nutritious grain. The event had drawn a diverse crowd, including food enthusiasts, influencers, sustainability advocates, diplomats, and local residents, all coming together to celebrate the International Year of Millets.

Millets, often referred to as “Shree Anna” in India, had gained significant recognition worldwide for their health benefits and eco-friendly characteristics, particularly their low water and input requirements. With the unanimous support of all United Nations Member States, 2023 was declared the International Year of Millets, with a focus on raising awareness and boosting millet production and consumption.

India had been actively promoting millets under the name “Shree Anna,” highlighting their significance not only as a staple food but also as a catalyst for holistic development in the country. Shree Anna was recognized as a vital element in rural prosperity, nutrition for millions of citizens, a means of empowering indigenous communities, a sustainable farming foundation, and a powerful tool in combating climate change.

On the occasion, Sàndor Szelekovszky, First Counsellor from the European Union Delegation, shared insightful thoughts on the impact of Millets on sustainability. Leanid Holub, Counsellor at the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the UAE, also offered his insights on International Year of Millets.