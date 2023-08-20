इंडियन आवाज़     20 Aug 2023 08:24:34      انڈین آواز
Pakistan: 16 killed, 15 injured in road accident

AMN

As many as 16 people were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident in Pakistan’s Punjab province on 20th August 2023. The passenger bus carrying about 40 persons smashed into a pick-up truck carrying diesel drums and burst into flames on the Faisalabad Motorway near Pindi Bhattian, Pakistan’s Geo News reported. Fire engulfed the bus en route to Islamabad from Karachi shortly after it hit the pick-up truck near the Pindi-Bhattian Interchange at 4 am. The injured were transported to Pindi Bhattian and Faisalabad Hospital. The report said that the death count is expected to rise as the condition of four of the injured is said to be critical.

