California Governor Gavin Newsom declares state of emergency for Southern California ahead of Hurricane Hilary

AMN

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for a significant portion of Southern California to bolster the state’s response and recovery efforts as it coordinates its resources to tackle the impending storm’s anticipated effects. As the looming threat of Hurricane Hilary in Southern California draws near, the state is actively mobilising resources and urging citizens to prioritise safety measures.

The National Hurricane Center has categorised Hurricane Hilary as a Category 2 storm. As per projections, the storm is expected to bring catastrophic and life-threatening flooding to Baja California and the Southwestern US, encompassing Southern California. It is worth noting that the brunt of the storm’s impact, characterised by intense rainfall and powerful winds, is anticipated to begin on 20th August 2023 and persist through 21st August 2023.