इंडियन आवाज़     20 Aug 2023 08:24:07      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom declares state of emergency for Southern California ahead of Hurricane Hilary

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for a significant portion of Southern California to bolster the state’s response and recovery efforts as it coordinates its resources to tackle the impending storm’s anticipated effects. As the looming threat of Hurricane Hilary in Southern California draws near, the state is actively mobilising resources and urging citizens to prioritise safety measures.

The National Hurricane Center has categorised Hurricane Hilary as a Category 2 storm. As per projections, the storm is expected to bring catastrophic and life-threatening flooding to Baja California and the Southwestern US, encompassing Southern California. It is worth noting that the brunt of the storm’s impact, characterised by intense rainfall and powerful winds, is anticipated to begin on 20th August 2023 and persist through 21st August 2023.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Govt blocks 66000 ‘fraudulent’ whatsapp and 8 lakh payment wallet accounts

Staff Reporter The Government of India has blocked 66 thousand whatsapp accounts and eight lakh payment wal ...

Lander module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully separates from propulsion module

AMN ISRO successfully separated Chandrayaan-3's lander module from the spacecraft's propulsion module toda ...

@Powered By: Logicsart