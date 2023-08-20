इंडियन आवाज़     20 Aug 2023 08:24:27      انڈین آواز
Indian-origin Paediatrician Dr Ravi Jayaram who raised concerns and help convict nurse found guilty of killing seven babies

Lucy Letby, a neonatal nurse in a British hospital, was found guilty on Friday of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others during a year-long campaign of deception that saw her prey on the vulnerabilities of sick newborns and their anxious parents.

A UK-born Indian-origin consultant paediatrician Dr Ravi Jayaram, from the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester in northern England is among those who raised concerns and helped convict a nurse found guilty of killing seven babies by a UK court on Friday.

33 years old Lucy Letby was found guilty of the murder of seven newborn babies and also found guilty of seven counts of attempted murder relating to six other babies by a jury at Manchester Crown Court. She will be sentenced at the same court on Monday.

Dr Jayaram said some of those lives could have been saved if his concerns about former nurse colleague Lucy Letby had been heeded and the police alerted sooner. He added that consultants first began raising concerns after three babies died in June 2015. As more babies collapsed and died, senior medics like him held several meetings with hospital executives to raise their concerns about Letby.

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service told the court that Lucy Letby used a variety of methods to secretly attack a total of 13 babies in the neonatal ward at the Countess of Chester hospital between 2015 and 2016. During her trial, which began in October 2022, Manchester Crown Court heard that doctors at the hospital began to notice a significant rise in the number of babies who were dying or were unexpectedly collapsing.

