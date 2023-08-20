Free Balochistan Movement holds protest outside Chinese Embassy in London and Berlin

WEB DESK

Free Balochistan Movement held a protest outside the Chinese Embassy in London and Berlin. The protest outside the Chinese Embassy in Berlin started yesterday at 2 pm (local time). Free Balochistan Movement activists expressed their anger against Iran, China and Pakistan. According to the Free Balochistan Movement press release, Carrying Balochistan flags, placards and banners, Free Balochistan Movement launched its overnight vigil outside the Embassy in Berlin. The UK vigil outside the Chinese Embassy in London concluded with animated protests and spirited chants. The Baloch activists raised slogans and urged Iran, Pakistan and China to leave Balochistan.