इंडियन आवाज़     27 Aug 2023 01:54:43      انڈین آواز

Paddy sowing area stood at over 384 lakh hectares

Leave a comment
Published On: By

FILE PICS

NEW DELHI

The sowing area of rice and coarse cereals have increased under Kharif crops this year as compared to last year. According to data released by Union Agriculture Ministry on Friday, the sowing area of rice has increased from 367 lakh hectares to over 384 lakh hectares. The sowing area of coarse cereals has also increased from 176 lakh hectares to over 178 lakh hectares.

However, the sowing area of pulses has declined from 128 lakh hectares to around 117 lakh hectares. The overall sowing of Kharif crops has marginally increased from 1,049 lakh hectares to over 1,053 lakh hectares this year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم نے یونان کے سرمایہ کاروں کو بھارت کی ترقی کی داستان کا حصہ بننے کیلئے مدعو کیا ۔

FILE PIC وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے یونان کے سرکردہ تاجروں کی حوص ...

مشن چندریان 3 میں جامعہ کے تین سابق طلباء شامل ہیں۔

AMN / NEW DELHI یہ جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے لیے بڑے فخر کا لمحہ ہے کہ ...

اب بورڈ کے امتحانات سال میں دو بار ہوں گے، طلبہ کے پاس بہترین اسکور برقرار رکھنے کا آپشن ہوگا۔

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی نئے تعلیمی نظام کو مقبول بنانے کے لی ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

My Journey with Chandryaan-3

Jamia Alumnous and ISRO Scientist Amit Kumar Bhardwaj shares his experience with mission Chandryaan Amit Ku ...

India on Cloud nine as Chandrayaan-3 Lands on Moon Successfully

Staff Reporter India today created history and joined the Elite Space Club as Chandrayaan-3 Lands Success ...

@Powered By: Logicsart