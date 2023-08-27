इंडियन आवाज़     27 Aug 2023 01:54:36      انڈین آواز

NDA govt has started many schemes for the welfare of farmers: Amit Shah

Published On:

Cooperative movement has brought a big change in the lives of farmers: Lok Sabha Speaker

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah has said that the NDA government has done a lot of work and started many schemes for the betterment and welfare of the farmers.

Addressing the Sahakar Kisan Sammelan at Gangapur City in Rajasthan Saturday, Mr Shah said that before 2014, about 22 thousand crores budget had been allocated for the farmers. But the current government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has increased it six times to one lakh 25 thousand crores. Mr. Shah said that the support price of crops is increasing continuously and there has been a significant increase in the purchase of various agricultural commodities. The Cooperative Minister said that the Central Government has brought more than 20 schemes to strengthen the Primary Agricultural Societies (PACs). He said that the central government has set a target of making two lakh new PACs in the country and reaching every panchayat.

Mr. Shah said that the demand of the farmers of the country has been fulfilled by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A separate cooperative ministry was created for the farmers.

On the success of Chandrayaan 3, Mr Shah said that it is a matter of pride for the entire country. This achievement has infused new energy and confidence in the entire country.

Addressing the programme, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the cooperative movement has brought a big change in the lives of farmers. He said that farmers are getting loans without interest due to the cooperative movement and the way for their economic progress has been paved. Emphasizing on the need to promote cooperative movement in every village, Mr. Birla said that it is the need of the hour and all farmers should join it.

