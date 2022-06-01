P Chidambaram, two AIADMK candidates file nomination for Rajya Sabha elections

AMN

Two AIADMK and the lone Congress candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections filed their nomination papers yesterday. They submitted their papers before the state Assembly Secretary Sreenivasan in Chennai.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram was accompanied by Party’s state President KS Alagiri, alliance partner DMK’s leader and Minister Durai Murugan and other senior leaders while filing the nomination. Earlier, Mr Chidambaram met DMK President and state chief minister MK Stalin in Chennai.

The two AIADMK candidates C.Ve.Shanmugam and Dharmar, were flanked by the party coordinator O.Panneerselvam and joint-coordinator Edappadi Palaniswamy during the filing of their nominations.

Six Rajya Sabha seats from the state fall vacant next month. The three DMK candidates have already submitted their nomination papers. As of yesterday evening, a total of six candidates have filed their papers for as many vacancies. Today is the last day for filing of nominations. The scrutiny of the papers will be held tomorrow. The candidates have been given time till the 3rd June to take back their papers. If there is a contest, the polling will be held on the 10th June, and the results are expected to be announced the same day evening.