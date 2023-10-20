इंडियन आवाज़     21 Oct 2023 12:21:29      انڈین آواز

Overall market breadth remains negative; Key domestic stock indices end lower for 3rd straight day

Leave a comment
Published On: By

BIZ DESK

The key domestic stock indices ended lower for the third straight day amid negative cues from global share markets. The BSE Sensex closed below the 65,400 mark while the NSE Nifty ended below the 19,550 level.

The Sensex declined by 232 points, or 0.35 percent to finish this week at 65,398. The NSE Nifty also slipped by 82 points, or 0.42 percent to settle this week at 19,543.

In the broader market at the BSE, the Mid-Cap index fell 1.02 percent and the Small-cap index slipped 0.76 percent.

In the Sensex Index, which is a pack of 30 companies, shares of 10 companies appreciated while 20 companies declined. Kotak Bank climbed 1.8 percent, IndusInd Bank gained 1.4 percent and TCS rose 1.1 percent.

On the other hand, ITC declined 2.7 percent, Tata Steel fell 2.2 percent and Hindustan Unilever slipped 2.1 percent.

In sectoral indices at the BSE, all sectors witnessed losses. Oil & Gas and Consumer Durables, both declined 1.7 percent each. Metal fell one and half a percent and Telecommunication slipped 1.4 percent.

The overall market breadth was negative as shares of 2,329 companies declined while those of 1,375 companies gained. A total of 132 shares remained unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

یو این چیف اور اداروں کی غزہ کے ہسپتال پر ہلاکت خیز حملے کی مذمت UN

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش  نے کہا کہ وہ غزہ ...

UN: پاکستان میں مزید 15 لاکھ افراد کے بے روزگار ہونے کا امکان

کووڈ۔19 وبا، 2022 کے سیلاب اور حالیہ اقتصادی بحران کے باعث پاکس ...

اسرائیل اور فلسطین کے حماس کے درمیان جنگ کا گیارہواں دن

اسرائیل اور فلسطین کے حماس کے درمیان جنگ کا آج گیارہواں دن ہے ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

PM Modi reviews progress of Gaganyaan Mission

Calls upon scientists to aim for Indian Space Station by 2035 and sending astronauts to Moon by 2040 Ad ...

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

@Powered By: Logicsart