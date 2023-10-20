Overall market breadth remains negative; Key domestic stock indices end lower for 3rd straight day

BIZ DESK

The key domestic stock indices ended lower for the third straight day amid negative cues from global share markets. The BSE Sensex closed below the 65,400 mark while the NSE Nifty ended below the 19,550 level.

The Sensex declined by 232 points, or 0.35 percent to finish this week at 65,398. The NSE Nifty also slipped by 82 points, or 0.42 percent to settle this week at 19,543.

In the broader market at the BSE, the Mid-Cap index fell 1.02 percent and the Small-cap index slipped 0.76 percent.

In the Sensex Index, which is a pack of 30 companies, shares of 10 companies appreciated while 20 companies declined. Kotak Bank climbed 1.8 percent, IndusInd Bank gained 1.4 percent and TCS rose 1.1 percent.

On the other hand, ITC declined 2.7 percent, Tata Steel fell 2.2 percent and Hindustan Unilever slipped 2.1 percent.

In sectoral indices at the BSE, all sectors witnessed losses. Oil & Gas and Consumer Durables, both declined 1.7 percent each. Metal fell one and half a percent and Telecommunication slipped 1.4 percent.

The overall market breadth was negative as shares of 2,329 companies declined while those of 1,375 companies gained. A total of 132 shares remained unchanged.