Over 700,000 people displaced by the worst floods to hit South Sudan in decades: UN

WEB DESK

The United Nations says more than 700,000 people have been displaced by the worst floods to hit South Sudan in decades. At least 40 people have died across the country as heavy rains and flash floods destroy livestock, farmlands and homes. The floods have mainly affected four states.

Some of those who have fled have been displaced numerous times over due to conflict and three years of consecutive flooding. Scientists have blamed climate change for the flooding in South Sudan and other countries in eastern Africa.