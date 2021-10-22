Protests in Bangladesh over communal violence against Hindus

SOKKA NEWS

Several political, social and cultural organisations have staged demonstrations and protest marches across Bangladesh over the communal violence against the minority Hindu community during the Durga Puja. More than 200 artists, journalists, film personalities and intellectuals brought out a procession in Dhaka on Oct 19 demanding justice for the victim of violence and punishment for the perpetrators.

They placed an 8-point demand including the immediate arrest of people involved in attacks on Durga Puja, taking steps to stop communal statements on social media and religious gatherings called Waz-mehfil among others. Workers of the ruling Awami League brought out a rally in Dhaka on in support of the Hindu community of Bangladesh who faced attacks during Durga Puja this year at several places like Cumilla, Noakhali, Rangpur among others.

In Rajshahi town, a large gathering of people brought out a rally in the town and formed a human chain demanding punishment to the attackers on the Hindu community in the last few days of Durga Puja. The local unit of the Awami League also brought out a procession against attacks on Hindus in the country. A similar procession was also brought out by the Worker’s party at Rajshahi. Local journalist and social worker M.A. Amin said that people from all sections of society cutting across social and economic divisions took part in these protests.

Also students of Dhaka University protested in the University area disrupting traffic for several hours. They also demanded immediate action against the perpetrators of violence against the minority Hindu community in the country.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had instructed the Home Ministry on Tuesday to take stern action against people who attacked the homes and temples of the Hindu community after the rumours of the desecrations of the Holy Quran in a puja mandap in Cumilla town.

US condemns attacks on Hindu community in Bangladesh

The United States has condemned the recent attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh. US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price took to Twitter to condemn the violent attacks on Hindu temples and businesses in Bangladesh during the recent Durga Puja celebrations. He urged the Bangladesh government to investigate the incidents thoroughly. The state department spokesperson said, freedom of religion or belief is a human right and every person around the world, regardless of their religious affiliation or belief, should feel safe and supported to celebrate important holidays