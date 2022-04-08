FreeCurrencyRates.com

Over 51 % of total loan sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana given to SC, ST and OBC: FM

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that more than 51 percent of total loans sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana went to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Other Backward Class categories.

On 7th anniversary of Mudra Yojana, Mrs Sitharaman said, the Scheme stands for social justice in action and embodies the true spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She said, the Scheme has helped in creating an enabling environment, particularly for small businesses, and has helped generate large-scale employment opportunities at the grassroots level. The scheme was launched by Mr. Modi on 8th April 2015, for providing loans up to 10 Lakh rupees to the non-corporate, non-farm small, or micro-enterprises.

More than 34 crore 42 lakh loans amounting to 18 lakh 60 thousand crore rupees have been sanctioned under the Scheme so far. Around 68 percent of loans sanctioned to Women Entrepreneurs and 22 percent of the loans have been given to new entrepreneurs who had not availed of any loan since the inception of the Scheme.

On the occasion, Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Karad said, the driving force behind launching Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has been to provide institutional credit to micro, small and medium enterprises in a hassle-free and seamless manner. He said, the focus of the scheme has been able to extend credit to the growing number of beneficiaries from the aspirational districts identified by Niti Aayog.

