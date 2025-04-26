Over 400 Injured in Massive Explosion at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port

AMN / WEB DESK

Over 400 people were injured after a large explosion rocked Shahid Rajaee Port in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday. State media reported that the source of the incident was the explosion of several containers stored in the Shahid Rajaee Port wharf area. The National Iranian Petroleum Refining and Distribution Company said that the oil facilities were not affected by the blast. The blast occurred as Iran began a third round of nuclear talks with the United States in Oman. The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

