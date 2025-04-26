Zelensky and Trump Hold “Very Productive” Meeting at St. Peter’s Basilica Ahead of Pope Francis’ Funeral

President Trump sat down to meet privately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City this morning.

Photo: white house

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump met inside St. Peter’s Basilica ahead of Pope Francis’ funeral. The White House described the 15-minute meeting as very productive. Later, President Zelensky called it very symbolic, with the potential to become historic.

The meeting came a day after US President Trump said Russia and Ukraine were very close to a deal.