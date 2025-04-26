Pope Francis laid to rest after Vatican funeral service

Pope Francis has been laid to rest at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome following his funeral at St. Peter’s Basilica. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who led the funeral service, presided over the solemn proceedings. The service was attended by world leaders, clergy, and thousands of mourners. Presidents, prime ministers, royalty, and religious leaders gathered to pay their final respects to Pope Francis. President Droupadi Murmu offered condolences on behalf of the government and people of India. Other notable attendees included U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Argentine President Javier Milei. Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi told the media that around 400,000 people attended the funeral proceedings in the Vatican and Rome. Pope Francis passed away on Monday at the age of 88 following a stroke.

